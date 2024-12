Sam Merrill Injury: Questionable to play against Jazz

Merrill (quadricep) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against Utah.

Merrill sustained a left quad contusion in Saturday's 126-99 win over the 76ers and was unable to return. The Cavaliers will presumably reassess Merrill's condition during their morning shootaround Monday before providing updates on his status leading up to the 7 p.m. ET tipoff. His potential absence Monday could help slightly raise the minutes floors of Caris LeVert, Ty Jerome, Georges Niang and Dean Wade.