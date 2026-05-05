Sam Merrill Injury: Questionable to return Tuesday
Merrill is questionable to return to Tuesday's Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Pistons due to a left hamstring injury, Danny Cunningham of Sports Radio 92.3 The Fan Cleveland reports.
Merrill played the final 6:41 of the first quarter before exiting to the locker room. If the sharpshooter is unable to return, Max Strus and Jaylon Tyson will likely help pick up the slack.
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