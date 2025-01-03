Fantasy Basketball
Sam Merrill headshot

Sam Merrill Injury: Ruled out against Dallas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 3, 2025

Merrill (ankle) has officially been ruled out for Friday's game against the Mavericks, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

After playing only eight minutes in the win over the Lakers on Tuesday due to a right ankle sprain, Merrill will not be able to play on Friday in Dallas. Cleveland will likely turn to Max Strus and Caris LeVert to pick up the slack with Merrill on the mend.

Sam Merrill
Cleveland Cavaliers
