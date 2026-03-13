Sam Merrill headshot

Sam Merrill Injury: Ruled out Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 13, 2026 at 3:44pm

Merrill (hamstring) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Mavericks, Danny Cunningham of Sports Radio 92.3 The Fan Cleveland reports.

Merrill was a late addition to the injury report Friday due to left hamstring tightness and will miss his first game since Jan. 26. With the sharpshooter sidelined, Jaylon Tyson, Keon Ellis and Craig Porter are candidates to see an uptick in minutes. Merrill's next chance to play will come Sunday against Dallas.

Sam Merrill
Cleveland Cavaliers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sam Merrill See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sam Merrill See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 11
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 3
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 3
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
10 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 3
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 3
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
10 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 27
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 27
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
14 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Tuesday, February 24
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Tuesday, February 24
Rotowire Staff
17 days ago