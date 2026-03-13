Sam Merrill Injury: Ruled out Friday

Merrill (hamstring) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Mavericks, Danny Cunningham of Sports Radio 92.3 The Fan Cleveland reports.

Merrill was a late addition to the injury report Friday due to left hamstring tightness and will miss his first game since Jan. 26. With the sharpshooter sidelined, Jaylon Tyson, Keon Ellis and Craig Porter are candidates to see an uptick in minutes. Merrill's next chance to play will come Sunday against Dallas.