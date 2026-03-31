Sam Merrill headshot

Sam Merrill Injury: Ruled out Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2026

Merrill (hamstring) is out for Tuesday's game against the Lakers.

Merrill's absence will be maintenance-related Tuesday, giving him a good chance of returning Thursday against the Warriors. Keon Ellis should step into the starting lineup versus the Lakers and see a sizable boost in playing time.

Sam Merrill
Cleveland Cavaliers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sam Merrill See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sam Merrill See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 30
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 30
Author Image
Joe Mayo
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 30
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 30
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
Yesterday
Fantasy Basketball Schedule Tips: Best Waiver Wire Adds, Starts for this Week
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Schedule Tips: Best Waiver Wire Adds, Starts for this Week
Author Image
Dan Bruno
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 24
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 24
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
7 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 21
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 21
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
10 days ago