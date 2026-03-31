Sam Merrill Injury: Ruled out Tuesday
Merrill (hamstring) is out for Tuesday's game against the Lakers.
Merrill's absence will be maintenance-related Tuesday, giving him a good chance of returning Thursday against the Warriors. Keon Ellis should step into the starting lineup versus the Lakers and see a sizable boost in playing time.
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