Sam Merrill Injury: Sprains ankle Tuesday

Merrill is questionable to return to Tuesday's game against the Lakers due to a right ankle sprain, Spencer Davies of SI.com reports.

Merrill picked up an injury during the second quarter but continued to play through it until halftime. Caris LeVert and Max Strus could see more minutes if Merrill is unable to return. Merrill tallied zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one assist in eight minutes prior to checking out of the game.