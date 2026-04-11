Sam Merrill headshot

Sam Merrill Injury: Won't go Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Merrill (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Wizards.

Merrill is one of nine Cavaliers players being listed as out for Sunday's regular-season finale, though he figures to return for the postseason. With the team set to be very shorthanded in the backcourt, Craig Porter, Tyrese Proctor and Max Strus should pick up the slack.

Sam Merrill
Cleveland Cavaliers
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