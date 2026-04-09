Sam Merrill Injury: Won't play Friday
Merrill (hamstring) has been ruled out for Friday's game against Atlanta.
Merrill will be held out of Friday's contest due to left hamstring injury management. His final chance to suit up in the regular season will come Sunday against the Wizards. With Donovan Mitchell (ankle) also out, Keon Ellis, Craig Porter and Tyrese Proctor are candidates to see increased playing time.
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