Sam Merrill Injury: Won't return Saturday
Merrill won't return to Saturday's game against the 76ers due to a left quadriceps contusion, Evan Dammarell of DownEuclid.com reports.
Merrill was a game-time decision for this contest due to a left bruised quadriceps, so it seems the injury re-aggravated in this game. His absence shouldn't affect many fantasy outcomes, though, as he's not a player who logs heavy minutes off the bench. His next chance to play will come against the Jazz on Monday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now