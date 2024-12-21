Sam Merrill Injury: Won't return Saturday

Merrill won't return to Saturday's game against the 76ers due to a left quadriceps contusion, Evan Dammarell of DownEuclid.com reports.

Merrill was a game-time decision for this contest due to a left bruised quadriceps, so it seems the injury re-aggravated in this game. His absence shouldn't affect many fantasy outcomes, though, as he's not a player who logs heavy minutes off the bench. His next chance to play will come against the Jazz on Monday.