Sam Merrill Injury: Won't suit up Sunday
Merrill (hamstring) is listed as out for Sunday's game against Indiana.
Merrill has been dealing with a left hamstring injury of late. Although he managed to suit up for Thursday's 118-111 win over the Warriors, he will take the night off versus Indiana before likely returning Monday in Memphis. Without Merrill in the rotation, Keon Ellis should see more work from off the bench.
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