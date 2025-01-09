Fantasy Basketball
Sam Merrill News: Available vs. Toronto

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 9, 2025 at 3:29pm

Merrill (ankle) is available for Thursday's game against the Raptors, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Merrill didn't play in Wednesday's win over the Thunder, but he's healthy enough to suit up in the second leg of this back-to-back set. Merrill will play for the first time since Dec. 31, when he logged eight minutes off the bench in a win over the Mavericks.

