Sam Merrill News: Back in starting five

Merrill is in the Cavaliers' starting lineup against the Bucks on Wednesday.

The Cavaliers are missing Donovan Mitchell (groin), James Harden (thumb) and Evan Mobley (calf) for Wednesday's game, so Merrill will enter the starting lineup alongside Dennis Schroder, Jaylon Tyson, Dean Wade and Jarrett Allen. It'll be Merrill's 24th start of the season and ninth in 12 games for Cleveland. His last start took place Friday in a 118-113 win over the Hornets, when he logged 10 points, two rebounds and two assists over 24 minutes.