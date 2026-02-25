Sam Merrill News: Back in starting five
Merrill is in the Cavaliers' starting lineup against the Bucks on Wednesday.
The Cavaliers are missing Donovan Mitchell (groin), James Harden (thumb) and Evan Mobley (calf) for Wednesday's game, so Merrill will enter the starting lineup alongside Dennis Schroder, Jaylon Tyson, Dean Wade and Jarrett Allen. It'll be Merrill's 24th start of the season and ninth in 12 games for Cleveland. His last start took place Friday in a 118-113 win over the Hornets, when he logged 10 points, two rebounds and two assists over 24 minutes.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sam Merrill See More
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Tuesday, February 24Yesterday
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Schedule: Top Streaming Picks for Two-Week Period16 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 421 days ago
-
NBA Start/Sit
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 Start/Sit: The Moose Is Loose23 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 124 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sam Merrill See More