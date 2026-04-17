Sam Merrill News: Cleared from injury report
Merrill (hamstring) is off the injury report for Game 1 on Saturday versus Toronto.
The Cavaliers held Merrill out for their final two outings of the regular season, but they've cleared him for action for the start of the playoffs Saturday. The sharpshooter started a career-high 38 games in 2025-26, ending with averages of 12.8 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 3.0 three-pointers in 26.5 minutes per contest and shooting 42.1 percent from deep over 52 games this season.
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