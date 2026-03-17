Sam Merrill headshot

Sam Merrill News: Cleared to play Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2026

Merrill (hamstring) is available for Tuesday's game against Milwaukee, Danny Cunningham of Sports Radio 92.3 The Fan Cleveland reports.

Merrill will make his return to the court after missing a pair of games with left hamstring soreness. He should be in the mix Tuesday and could even be a candidate to start with Jarrett Allen (knee) remaining sidelined.

Sam Merrill
Cleveland Cavaliers
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