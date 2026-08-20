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Sam Merrill News: Crowded wing rotation

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 20, 2026 at 9:30am

Peyton Watson's arrival gives Cleveland another option on the wing, though Merrill's elite perimeter shooting provides him with a skill that remains particularly valuable alongside Donovan Mitchell, James Harden, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen.

Watson shot 41.1 percent from three last season, but he's historically been a relatively low-volume shooter, so Merrill could continue to have a role when the Cavaliers need additional floor spacing. Even so, Cleveland's increasingly crowded wing rotation leaves Merrill with a relatively narrow path to consistent fantasy relevance.

Sam Merrill
Cleveland Cavaliers
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