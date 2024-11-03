Sam Merrill News: Drills five threes off bench

Merrill posted 17 points (6-10 FG, 5-9 3Pt), one rebound, one assist and one block across 22 minutes during Saturday's 114-113 win over the Bucks.

Merrill is an accurate three-point specialist and made his presence known off the bench. His fantasy production is almost entirely dependent on his success beyond the arc, which limits his viability. He's a borderline candidate in category leagues if you need help in that category.