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Sam Merrill News: Drops 21 in Monday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 7, 2026 at 8:00am

Merrill provided 21 points (7-16 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds, two assists and three steals over 28 minutes during Monday's 142-126 win over Memphis.

With James Harden (personal), Donovan Mitchell (ankle), Max Strus (rest) and Dean Wade (ankle) all unavailable, Merrill was back in the starting lineup and delivered his best scoring effort since Feb. 11, when he poured in 32 points against the Wizards. The 29-year-old wing has scored in double digits in eight of his last 10 appearances, averaging 13.8 points, 3.8 boards, 2.8 assists, 2.4 threes and 0.9 steals in 29.4 minutes over that span.

Sam Merrill
Cleveland Cavaliers
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