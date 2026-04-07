Sam Merrill News: Drops 21 in Monday's win
Merrill provided 21 points (7-16 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds, two assists and three steals over 28 minutes during Monday's 142-126 win over Memphis.
With James Harden (personal), Donovan Mitchell (ankle), Max Strus (rest) and Dean Wade (ankle) all unavailable, Merrill was back in the starting lineup and delivered his best scoring effort since Feb. 11, when he poured in 32 points against the Wizards. The 29-year-old wing has scored in double digits in eight of his last 10 appearances, averaging 13.8 points, 3.8 boards, 2.8 assists, 2.4 threes and 0.9 steals in 29.4 minutes over that span.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sam Merrill See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 6Yesterday
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, April 6Yesterday
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 308 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 308 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Schedule Tips: Best Waiver Wire Adds, Starts for this Week8 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sam Merrill See More