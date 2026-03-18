Sam Merrill headshot

Sam Merrill News: Efficient shooting performance

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2026

Merrill notched 17 points (6-12 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and two assists in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 123-116 win over the Bucks.

Merrill is expected to have a secondary role on offense in most games, but he was remarkably efficient in this win and was one of four Cleveland players who scored at least 17 points. Merrill was making his return from a two-game absence due to a hamstring injury, but since Jarrett Allen (knee) remains sidelined, Merrill has kept his place in the starting unit. The six-year veteran has started in each of his last eight appearances while averaging 11.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game while shooting 33.9 percent from deep.

Sam Merrill
Cleveland Cavaliers
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