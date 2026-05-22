Sam Merrill headshot

Sam Merrill News: Fails to fire in Game 2 loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 22, 2026

Merrill recorded four points (1-8 FG, 0-7 3Pt, 2-4 FT) across 23 minutes during Thursday's 109-93 loss to the Knicks in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Merrill failed to land a single three-pointer for the first time in the past seven games, despite a number of good looks, particularly in the opening quarter. After having scored double digits in three straight games, Merrill simply couldn't find his rhythm, contributing to what was an underwhelming performance by Cleveland. Now trailing the series 2-0, the Cavaliers will head home for what is a must-win game Saturday.

Sam Merrill
Cleveland Cavaliers
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