Sam Merrill News: Gets start sans Okoro

Merrill will enter the starting lineup in Tuesday's matchup versus Boston, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Merrill missed the club's last three games due to left ankle inflammation, though he'll start for the first time this season with Isaac Okoro (ankle) and Dean Wade (ankle) sidelined. Merrill has averaged 6.4 points and 2.4 rebounds across 19.8 minutes per game off the bench over his last five appearances.