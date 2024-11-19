Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Sam Merrill headshot

Sam Merrill News: Gets start sans Okoro

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 19, 2024

Merrill will enter the starting lineup in Tuesday's matchup versus Boston, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Merrill missed the club's last three games due to left ankle inflammation, though he'll start for the first time this season with Isaac Okoro (ankle) and Dean Wade (ankle) sidelined. Merrill has averaged 6.4 points and 2.4 rebounds across 19.8 minutes per game off the bench over his last five appearances.

Sam Merrill
Cleveland Cavaliers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now