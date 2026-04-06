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Sam Merrill News: Good to go Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 6, 2026 at 12:03pm

Merrill (hamstring) will play Monday against Memphis.

Merrill will be back in action after sitting out the front end of this back-to-back set Sunday. With James Harden (personal) and Donovan Mitchell (ankle) out, Merrill is in line to see plenty of touches Monday.

Sam Merrill
Cleveland Cavaliers
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