Sam Merrill News: Good to go Monday
Merrill (hamstring) will play Monday against Memphis.
Merrill will be back in action after sitting out the front end of this back-to-back set Sunday. With James Harden (personal) and Donovan Mitchell (ankle) out, Merrill is in line to see plenty of touches Monday.
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