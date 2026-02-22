Sam Merrill News: Headed to bench
Merrill will come off the bench for Sunday's game in Oklahoma City.
Evan Mobley is back and starting, so Merrill will return to a reserve role. As a member of the second unit this season, Merrill has posted averages of 10.1 points, 2.5 assists and 2.6 triples per contest.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sam Merrill See More
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Schedule: Top Streaming Picks for Two-Week Period13 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 418 days ago
-
NBA Start/Sit
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 Start/Sit: The Moose Is Loose20 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 121 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 2825 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sam Merrill See More