Sam Merrill headshot

Sam Merrill News: Headed to bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Merrill will come off the bench for Sunday's game in Oklahoma City.

Evan Mobley is back and starting, so Merrill will return to a reserve role. As a member of the second unit this season, Merrill has posted averages of 10.1 points, 2.5 assists and 2.6 triples per contest.

Sam Merrill
Cleveland Cavaliers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sam Merrill See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sam Merrill See More
Fantasy Basketball Schedule: Top Streaming Picks for Two-Week Period
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Schedule: Top Streaming Picks for Two-Week Period
Author Image
Dan Bruno
13 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 4
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 4
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
18 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 Start/Sit: The Moose Is Loose
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 Start/Sit: The Moose Is Loose
Author Image
Adam King
20 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 1
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 1
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
21 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 28
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 28
Author Image
Joe Mayo
25 days ago