Sam Merrill News: Lands four triples in win

Merrill ended Friday's 118-117 win over the Hornets with 12 points (4-4 FG, 4-4 3Pt) and one rebound over 19 minutes.

Merrill was perfect from the perimeter, connecting on four triples en route to 12 points. A known sharpshooter, Merrill has now hit multiple three-pointers in three of the past four games. His skill set is limited to being able to hit the long ball, meaning his role is typically capped to no more than 20 minutes per game.