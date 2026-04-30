Sam Merrill News: Muted production continues
Merrill registered nine points (2-3 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), one rebound, two assists and one steal over 23 minutes during Wednesday's 125-120 victory over Toronto in Game 5 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.
Merrill scored single digits for the fourth time in his past five games, providing Cleveland with very little on the offensive end. As a player whose appeal is built around an ability to score from the perimeter, Merrill has come up short thus far during the playoffs, averaging just 1.6 three-pointers per game.
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