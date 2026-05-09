Sam Merrill headshot

Sam Merrill News: Officially cleared for Game 3

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2026

Merrill (hamstring) is available for Saturday's Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals versus Detroit, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Merrill didn't play in Game 2 because of a left hamstring strain. However, after trending favorably Saturday, the 29-year-old is now officially cleared to return from his one-game absence. Merrill has averaged 6.6 points, 1.6 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 0.4 steals across 18.5 minutes in eight postseason games. Although he hasn't been a reliable producer, his presence could mean Max Strus, Dean Wade and Dennis Schroder will see less work.

Sam Merrill
Cleveland Cavaliers
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