Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Sam Merrill headshot

Sam Merrill News: Out for personal reasons

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 6, 2025 at 2:46pm

Merrill (personal) is out for Friday's game against the Wizards.

Merrill won't play Friday due to personal reasons, and his next chance to suit up for the Cavaliers arrives Monday against Minnesota. Isaac Okoro (shoulder) is also out, and it's unclear if De'Andre Hunter will be able to join the team in time for Friday's action. With Caris LeVert having been traded, Max Strus and Ty Jerome could be needed to handle heavy minutes against Washington.

Sam Merrill
Cleveland Cavaliers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now