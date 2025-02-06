Sam Merrill News: Out for personal reasons

Merrill (personal) is out for Friday's game against the Wizards.

Merrill won't play Friday due to personal reasons, and his next chance to suit up for the Cavaliers arrives Monday against Minnesota. Isaac Okoro (shoulder) is also out, and it's unclear if De'Andre Hunter will be able to join the team in time for Friday's action. With Caris LeVert having been traded, Max Strus and Ty Jerome could be needed to handle heavy minutes against Washington.