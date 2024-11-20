Sam Merrill News: Paltry numbers in starting role

Merrill (ankle) recorded six points (2-3 FG, 2-3 3Pt), one assist, one rebound and one block across 19 minutes Tuesday in the Cavaliers' 120-117 loss to the Celtics.

The Cavaliers were without three rotation regulars Tuesday in Caris LeVert (knee), Dean Wade (ankle) and Isaac Okoro (ankle), paving the way for Merrill to make his first start of the season. Merrill -- who had missed the Cavaliers' previous three games with left ankle inflammation -- didn't notice a major spike in playing time as a result of his appointment to the top unit, and he sported the lowest usage rate (7.0 percent) of the team's starters. The Cavaliers could move Merrill back to the bench for Wednesday's matchup with the Pelicans if any of the three aforementioned injured players are able to return.