Sam Merrill News: Plays well in win

Merrill closed Thursday's 115-110 victory over the Bulls with 13 points (5-12 FG, 3-8 3Pt), one rebound, three assists, two blocks and one steal across 31 minutes.

Merrill put together a solid showing in the absence of Donovan Mitchell (eye). He's been a little underwhelming for the most part lately, posting averages of 10.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.8 three-pointers in 27.8 minutes per contest.