Sam Merrill News: Pours in 19 points Tuesday

Merrill finished with 19 points (6-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four rebounds, one assist and two steals in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 136-131 win over Orlando.

Merrill scored at least 13 points for the fifth straight game, during which time he has been a top 50 player in standard fantasy formats, averaging 15.4 points and 2.6 three-pointers, shooting 51.9 percent from the field and 83.3 percent from the line. However, his overall appeal remains relatively limited, making him more of a streaming option than a must-roster player.