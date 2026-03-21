Sam Merrill headshot

Sam Merrill News: Records first double-double

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

Merrill ended with 15 points (5-9 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds and two assists across 32 minutes during Saturday's 111-106 win over the Pelicans.

The 10 boards were a season high for Merrill, who also came away with his first double-double of the year Saturday. The 29-year-old sharpshooter has started 10 games in a row for the Cavaliers, during which Merrill has averaged 12.3 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.5 three-pointers in 29.6 minutes per contest.

Sam Merrill
Cleveland Cavaliers
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