Sam Merrill News: Resting in season finale

Merrill (rest) is out for Sunday's game against the Pacers.

Merrill received a maintenance day Friday, and he won't suit up Sunday, either. The sharpshooter doesn't have a regular starting role for the Cavaliers, but he should provide offense and three-point shooting off the bench ahead of the playoffs. Merrill ends the 2024-25 season with averages of 7.2 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game across 71 regular-season contests, a span in which he also made 37.2 percent of his attempts from three-point range.