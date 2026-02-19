Sam Merrill headshot

Sam Merrill News: Retreating to bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 19, 2026

Merrill will be deployed off the bench Thursday against Brooklyn, Serena Winters of FanDuel Sports Network Ohio reports.

Merrill will move back to a bench role with the Cavs' starting five returning to health. He ended his seven-game tenure with the starters on a high note, as he dropped 32 points in Cleveland's final game before the All-Star break.

Sam Merrill
Cleveland Cavaliers
