Sam Merrill headshot

Sam Merrill News: Reverting to bench Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 27, 2024

Merrill is not in the Cavaliers' starting lineup for Friday's contest against the Nuggets.

Merrill made his second start of the regular season this past Monday against the Jazz and finished with 20 points (18 of which came from beyond the arc), four assists, one rebound and three steals over 24 minutes. Merrill will return to the bench for Friday's contest due to Dean Wade (knee) returning from a one-game absence.

Sam Merrill
Cleveland Cavaliers
