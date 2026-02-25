Sam Merrill News: Scoreless in 21 minutes
Merrill closed with zero points (0-4 FG, 0-4 3Pt), one rebound and one assist over 21 minutes during Tuesday's 109-94 win over the Knicks.
This was a major dud for Merrill, especially considering he was coming off a 20-point outburst against the Thunder on Sunday. Fantasy managers may want to give him another chance, as he's been a ninth-round value in nine-category formats over his last five games with 13.0 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 3.6 three-pointers in 24.2 minutes per contest.
