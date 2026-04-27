Sam Merrill News: Scores 14 off bench
Merrill contributed 14 points (5-9 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT) across 19 minutes during Sunday's 93-89 loss to Toronto in Game 4 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.
Merrill caught fire from beyond the arc and led the Cleveland bench in scoring by a comfortable margin. Through four postseason games, he's averaging 7.3 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.5 three-pointers in 42.9 percent shooting from the field.
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