Sam Merrill News: Season best outing as top scorer

Merrill had 27 points (9-14 FG, 9-13 3Pt) and one rebound across 23 minutes during Sunday's 144-101 victory over the Mavericks.

Merrill shined offensively Sunday while coming off the Cleveland bench, leading all players in scoring and threes made while setting new season-high marks in both categories. Merrill previously held season highs of six threes made and 20 points, but was red-hot in a blowout win to put together his best outing of the year.