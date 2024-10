Merrill notched 11 points (3-8 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal across 20 minutes during Saturday's 135-116 win over the Wizards.

Merrill started the season 1-for-7 from deep through two games but made a trio of three-pointers Saturday. The sharpshooter has a consistent backup role in Cleveland, but his fantasy upside is directly correlated to how well he's shooting from deep.