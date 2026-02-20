Sam Merrill News: Starting sans Mobley
Merrill will start Friday's game against the Hornets.
With Evan Mobley (calf) sitting out the second half of this back-to-back set, Merrill will step into the starting five. As a starter this season (22 games), the sharpshooter has averaged 14.7 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 25.6 minutes per contest.
