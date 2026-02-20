Sam Merrill headshot

Sam Merrill News: Starting sans Mobley

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2026

Merrill will start Friday's game against the Hornets.

With Evan Mobley (calf) sitting out the second half of this back-to-back set, Merrill will step into the starting five. As a starter this season (22 games), the sharpshooter has averaged 14.7 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 25.6 minutes per contest.

Sam Merrill
Cleveland Cavaliers
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sam Merrill See More
