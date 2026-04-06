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Sam Merrill News: Stepping into starting five

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

Merrill will start Monday's game against the Grizzlies.

Merill was deployed off the bench Thursday against Golden State and then sat out of Sunday's clash against the Pacers due to a minor hamstring issue, but he'll be inserted into the starting lineup Monday with James Harden (personal), Donovan Mitchell (ankle), Dean Wade (ankle) and Max Strus (foot) all sidelined. Merrill is averaging 14.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists in his last five appearances as a starter.

Sam Merrill
Cleveland Cavaliers
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