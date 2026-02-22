Sam Merrill headshot

Sam Merrill News: Strikes for 20 from second unit

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Merrill had 20 points (7-12 FG, 6-10 3Pt) and three rebounds in 28 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 121-113 loss to the Thunder.

With Evan Mobley back in the lineup, Merrill shifted to the second unit after starting six of the first seven games in February. The 29-year-old wing saw his usual workload off the bench, however, and on the month Merrill is averaging 13.6 points, 3.8 threes, 2.4 boards and 1.6 assists in 24.8 minutes.

Sam Merrill
Cleveland Cavaliers
More Stats & News
