Sam Merrill News: Strikes for 20 from second unit
Merrill had 20 points (7-12 FG, 6-10 3Pt) and three rebounds in 28 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 121-113 loss to the Thunder.
With Evan Mobley back in the lineup, Merrill shifted to the second unit after starting six of the first seven games in February. The 29-year-old wing saw his usual workload off the bench, however, and on the month Merrill is averaging 13.6 points, 3.8 threes, 2.4 boards and 1.6 assists in 24.8 minutes.
