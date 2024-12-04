Sam Merrill News: Strong showing off bench

Merrill ended Tuesday's 118-87 victory over the Wizards with 14 points (5-10 FG, 4-9 3Pt), three rebounds, six assists, one block and two steals across 23 minutes off the bench.

The fifth-year guard set a new season high in assists with the performance, and Merrill's four made three tied Donovan Mitchell for the team lead on the night. Merrill has drained at least one trey in six straight appearances (one start), but his role on the second unit remains limited -- he's averaging just 7.2 points, 2.2 assists, 2.0 threes and 1.8 boards in 20.0 minutes a game over that stretch.