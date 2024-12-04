Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Sam Merrill headshot

Sam Merrill News: Strong showing off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 4, 2024

Merrill ended Tuesday's 118-87 victory over the Wizards with 14 points (5-10 FG, 4-9 3Pt), three rebounds, six assists, one block and two steals across 23 minutes off the bench.

The fifth-year guard set a new season high in assists with the performance, and Merrill's four made three tied Donovan Mitchell for the team lead on the night. Merrill has drained at least one trey in six straight appearances (one start), but his role on the second unit remains limited -- he's averaging just 7.2 points, 2.2 assists, 2.0 threes and 1.8 boards in 20.0 minutes a game over that stretch.

Sam Merrill
Cleveland Cavaliers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now