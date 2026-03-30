Sam Merrill News: Struggles from perimeter

Merrill chipped in nine points (4-14 FG, 0-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal over 28 minutes during Monday's 122-113 win over the Jazz.

Merrill failed to land a single three-pointer for the first time in his past eight games, resulting in a sub-par fantasy line. As a player whose overall value is built around his ability to drain the long ball, nights such as this highlight the fact that he should be considered for streaming purposes only.