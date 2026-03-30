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Sam Merrill News: Struggles from perimeter

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2026

Merrill chipped in nine points (4-14 FG, 0-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal over 28 minutes during Monday's 122-113 win over the Jazz.

Merrill failed to land a single three-pointer for the first time in his past eight games, resulting in a sub-par fantasy line. As a player whose overall value is built around his ability to drain the long ball, nights such as this highlight the fact that he should be considered for streaming purposes only.

Sam Merrill
Cleveland Cavaliers
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