Sam Merrill News: Struggles with shot
Merrill amassed five points (2-9 FG, 1-7 3Pt), five rebounds, four assists and one steal in 29 minutes during Sunday's 109-98 loss to the Celtics.
Merrill saw a healthy workload Sunday but could not make the most of his minutes with Jarrett Allen (knee) sidelined. Merrill remains a low-end fantasy asset with season averages of 12.9 points, 3.3 three-pointers, 2.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 25.9 minutes per contest.
