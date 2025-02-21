Sam Merrill News: Ties season high with three steals

Merrill chipped in five points (2-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt), four rebounds, four assists and three steals over 17 minutes during Friday's 142-105 victory over the Knicks.

Merrill's three steals tied a team-high output with Evan Mobley on Friday, also matching a season high that was set during the Dec. 23 win over Utah. The 28-year-old sharpshooter logged his fewest minutes since the Jan. 25 loss to Houston, and his playing time could begin to dwindle while a deep Cavaliers rotation continues to get healthier. Over his last seven outings, Merrill has averaged 11.0 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 3.1 three-pointers in 24.4 minutes while shooting 45.8 percent from three-point land.