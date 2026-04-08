Sam Merrill News: Won't start Wednesday
Merrill won't start Wednesday's game against the Hawks, Serena Winters of FanDuel Sports Network Ohio reports.
Merrill has started 15 of his last 16 outings but will retreat to the second unit against Atlanta. Over 13 appearances off the bench this season, the sharpshooter has averaged 9.5 points, 2.4 assists and 1.7 rebounds in 24.7 minutes per contest.
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