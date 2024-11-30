Sam Peek News: Limited time off bench in loss
Peek was held scoreless with two rebounds and one block over six minutes in Friday's 132-114 loss to Sioux Falls.
Peek saw limited time off the bench for Motor City, attempting a shot in a scoreless outing Friday but contributed on the glass and defensively in limited time off the bench. Peek has averaged 1.8 points, 0.8 rebounds and 0.6 blocks over five contests this season.
Sam Peek
Free Agent
