Sam Peek News: Returns to action

Peek (neck) returned to action in Monday's 119-115 G League win over the Osceola Magic, finishing with two points (1-3 FG, 0-1 FT), one rebound and one assist in 10 minutes.

Peek didn't play in Saturday's 152-145 G League loss to the Long Island Nets due to a neck injury, but he was back in his usual role Monday. Peek has averaged just 11.1 minutes across 21 total appearances this season.