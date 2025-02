Peek (illness) tallied eight points (2-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one block in 25 minutes during Thursday's 110-86 win over the Windy City Bulls.

Peek returned to action Thursday after missing Motor City's previous contest due to an illness. Peek also made just his second start of the season against Windy City.