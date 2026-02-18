Sandro Mamukelashvili headshot

Sandro Mamukelashvili Injury: Questionable for Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 18, 2026

Mamukelashvili is questionable for Thursday's game against the Bulls with a right rib contusion.

Mamukelashvili is in danger of missing Toronto's first contest back from the All-Star break. Collin Murray-Boyles (thumb), who's expected to play Thursday, would likely share the center minutes with Jakob Poeltl evenly in the event that Mamukelashvili is unable to suit up.

