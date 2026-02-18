Sandro Mamukelashvili Injury: Questionable for Thursday
Mamukelashvili is questionable for Thursday's game against the Bulls with a right rib contusion.
Mamukelashvili is in danger of missing Toronto's first contest back from the All-Star break. Collin Murray-Boyles (thumb), who's expected to play Thursday, would likely share the center minutes with Jakob Poeltl evenly in the event that Mamukelashvili is unable to suit up.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sandro Mamukelashvili See More
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball: Week 16 Schedule Guide16 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 2821 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Week 15 Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Top Pickups, Injuries & Sleeper Alerts26 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 Waiver Wire: 9 Undervalued Players26 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 2029 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sandro Mamukelashvili See More