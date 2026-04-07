Sandro Mamukelashvili Injury: Upgraded to probable
Mamukelashvili (knee) has been upgraded to probable for Tuesday's game against the Heat.
Mamukelashvili was initially listed as questionable for Tuesday's game, but now it appears he'll be active. Check back for official confirmation on his status closer to tipoff.
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